Liverpool told they have a 16-year-old in their ranks who can deliver ‘big moments’

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have been a club that often gives chances to its youngsters.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak have all broken into the Reds first team in recent years.

Now, The Guardian has named the Liverpool academy player said to be the best youngster at Anfield.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The player in question is Trey Nyoni, who joined the Reds academy setup from Leicester just last month.

Nyoni is a 16-year-old midfielder who Liverpool snapped up to “much consternation” from the Foxes.

He made 13 appearances for their Under-18s last season, catching the eye of many scouts.

Nyoni has also been impressing at England Under-18 level, according to The Guardian.

Born in England, in 2007, Nyoni is also eligible to represent Zimbabwe through his parentage.

‘Ability to beat his marker on either side’

The outlet described him as “a No. 8 with beautiful balance, two good feet and the ability to beat his marker on either side.

“Nyoni marked his first appearance in the Under-18 Premier League for Liverpool with a goal against Blackburn.

“He followed that up a week later with a 96th-minute winner against Everton, showing he is capable of delivering big moments.

“The midfielder ticks many of the boxes Liverpool look for in a youth team signing – see also Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon.”

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In recent (post-Brexit) years, Liverpool have made a concerted effort to sign some of Britain’s best young talents, such as Bobby Clark and Doak, who was last year’s Next Generation pick for the Reds.

Nyoni also looks like an exciting talent. Best of luck to him as he looks to progress through the Liverpool ranks and hopefully it won’t be long before he’s training with the first team.