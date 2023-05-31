After Charlie Patino, 19-year-old youngster is also going to leave Arsenal this summer











Journalist Mike McGrath has claimed that Arsenal youngster Zach Awe is set to leave the club for regular first-team football this summer.

It’s set to be a busy summer at Arsenal after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to add more quality to his squad as he bids to go one better next season while Arsenal are also set to return to the Champions League.

There are also set to be some notable outgoings as Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gunners are also set to lose their talented youngster Charlie Patino after he spent the season on loan at Blackpool.

And it seems that Zach Awe is set to follow Patino out the door as he bids to play more regular first-team football.

Awe set to leave Arsenal

McGrath took to Twitter this morning and claimed that Awe will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer.

The 19-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and he will depart on a free transfer.

Awe has found opportunities hard to come by at Arsenal, despite being named in several matchday squads.

The young defender is yet to make his debut for the north London club and it seems that he won’t be around to get that opportunity.

He’s yet to gain any first-team experience as he hasn’t been sent out on loan during his years in the Hale End academy.

Of course, it will be a blow for Arsenal to lose Patino over the summer as the midfielder has shown great potential in the Championship this season.

But Awe is yet to get his chance to show what he’s capable of and a move seems like the best option for both parties at this stage.

The youngster has trained with the first-team this season and it feels like the right time for him to move on to play more regularly.

