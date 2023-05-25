After Arne Slot, Tottenham could now miss out on £52m player as he nears PSG move











Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on Arne Slot today and they could reportedly suffer the same fate with one of their summer transfer targets Manuel Ugarte.

That’s according to Correio da Manha, who claim that Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up a deal to sign Sporting CP’s Ugarte.

It’s been a difficult day for Spurs as their top managerial target Arne Slot has confirmed he will be staying at Feyenoord.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham were seemingly edging closer to hiring Antonio Conte’s successor, with Ryan Mason set to finish off the campaign in the dugout on Sunday at Leeds.

But the north Londoners are back to square one in terms of their hunt for a new manager and it seems they could be about to miss out on Ugarte too.

Ugarte to join PSG

Correio da Manha reports that Ugarte will join PSG for a fee worth around £52 million.

The 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants and a deal has been ‘closed’.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Ugarte ahead of the summer, with O Jogo previously claiming they had a huge advantage in the race to sign the Uruguayan.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

This was due to Tottenham’s sell-on clause in Marcus Edwards’ contract. But if new reports coming from Portugal today are to be believed, Spurs look set to miss out.

Ugarte has excelled under Ruben Amorim this season and has attracted interest from a host of top clubs as a result.

It would be a blow for Tottenham if they do miss out on the midfielder, but they will have more pressing concerns ahead of the summer.

The north Londoners are still without a permanent manager and seem to be no closer to finding their man after the Slot news.

