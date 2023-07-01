‘Advancing talks’: West Ham pushing to sign ‘one of the biggest talents’ who scored 13 PL goals

The latest reports suggest that West Ham United are leading the race to sign Harvey Barnes this summer transfer window.

According to the latest from 90min, West Ham are “advancing talks to sign Harvey Barnes” from Leicester. The report goes on to say that he is seen as a priority transfer target.

Apparently, Newcastle and Aston Villa also interested but West Ham are pushing and this means that they are currently leading the race to sign him.

With Leicester relegated, top talents in the squad are getting picked up by sides in the Premier League. We have already seen James Maddison go to Tottenham.

West Ham pushing for Harvey Barnes

It is great to see the club starting to make movements in the summer transfer window. The Irons won the Europa Conference League. They are now in the Europa League and need a top squad to compete.

We saw how Europe affected their campaign last season. It saw them embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League. They cannot afford for this to happen again.

Barnes, who Jurgen Klopp hailed as a “one of the biggest talents“, lived up to his praise as he managed to score 13 Premier League goals this season.

It was a great tally for the left-winger. He would add some great attacking quality to the Hammers squad next season.

The club will want to try and win Europe and make sure they finish in the top half of the table. They already have good wingers in Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma.

Being able to add another top talent on the wings in Barnes would be great for the club.