Adel Taarabt sends message on Instagram to Nuno Tavares











Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is having a great loan spell at Marseille, and has impressed former Tottenham man Adel Taarabt.

Olympique Marseille took to Instagram last night to put together a highlights package of his performance against Rennes.

Tavares was signed by Arsenal from Taarabt’s former club Benfica in 2021.

He initially went straight into Mikel Arteta’s side, but eventually played second fiddle to Kieran Tierney.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer was only going to limit his minutes even further, and so a loan move was needed.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s thrived in the south of France, already scoring five goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Fabrizio Romano suggested at the start of the month that Tavares appears to have a future at The Emirates.

Given the form of Zinchenko, and the reliability of Tierney, it’s impressive that he’s managed to convince Arteta he’s worth keeping.

The 22-year-old has plenty of time to continue improving, and has earned some valuable Champions League experience this season.

Arsenal loanee Tavares impresses former teammate Taarabt

Marseille posted Tavares’ highlights reel last night on Instagram with the caption, “Nuno omnipresent.

“Our Portuguese piston shone on the left flank. As enterprising as ever offensively with his 7 duels won, he also made several life-saving returns tallying 10 balls recovered.”

Taarabt replied to the post, saying: “This boy too much”.

Adel Taarabt impressed with Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares. Cr. (olympiquedemarseille) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Tavares showed off some flicks and tricks against Rennes, something Taarabt is an expert on.

The pair played 26 matches together in Benfica before going their separate ways.

Back in October, it was suggested that Arsenal had put a £22.5m price tag on Tavares.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Even if Arteta may be tempted to keep Tavares, if the right offer comes in, Arsenal will have to consider it.

They’ll be hoping he can continue to impress in France to potentially push that price up and generate some interest.

Taarabt is clearly a big fan of what he sees from Tavares, and Arsenal will have to think carefully about his future.

