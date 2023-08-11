Liverpool have made a massive move for Moises Caicedo this morning.

It had been reported that a fee of £110m had been agreed with Brighton on Friday, but it appears as though the Reds may now be paying slightly more than that fee.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, Liverpool’s bid for Caicedo actually tots up to £111m, while it also includes a sell-on fee.

This is massive money for Caicedo, and in the long-run, we could be looking at a transfer that smashes all sorts of records.

Brighton having a sell-on clause is a massive part of this deal that shouldn’t be discounted.

This is a 21-year-old who is about to move for £111m, if he continues to improve, his value will only go up, and Brighton will be in line to pocket tens of millions if another big-money move is indeed in the pipeline a few years down the line.

We can’t help but feel that Brighton are getting a brilliant deal here.

As good as Caicedo has looked. He’s only been in the Premier League for 18 months, and, as we have seen with the likes of Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, players can often struggle after leaving Brighton and their very precise way of playing.

Now, we’re not suggesting that Caicedo will suffer the same fate, but this transfer may not be as much of a banker of a home run as many believe it will be.

£111m is a massive amount of money to pay for someone who has never kicked a ball in the Champions League, and Liverpool better hope it is worth it.