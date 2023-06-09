Everyone in football thinks Arsenal are about to make a move for Declan Rice.

Speaking on the Five YouTube channel, David Ornstein shared the prevailing view within football about Rice, and he says that the majority of the people in the game think that the West Ham midfielder will be targeted by the Gunners, and quickly.

Indeed, Ornstein says that the consensus across the industry is that Arsenal will try and press on with this deal rapidly and try to get it done as quickly as possible.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Arsenal move for Rice expected

Ornstein shared the view within the game on this transfer rumour.

‘Arsenal have prioritised him as their top target this summer and they are at the front of the queue. There is interest from elsewhere, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Newcastle too and Chelsea,” Ornstein said.

“I sense that consensus across the industry is that Arsenal will try and press on with this and rapidly to try and strike an agreement.”

Bid incoming

As the old saying goes, there is no smoke without fire, and if everyone within football is expecting Arsenal to make their move for the so-called £80m man, then a bid could be incoming very soon.

It is interesting to hear Ornstein say that Arsenal are expected to move rapidly on this front. With West Ham’s asking price set at an astronomical figure, this has all the hallmarks of being a transfer saga that rumbles on, but, it looks as though the Gunners are hopeful of getting a deal done quickly.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as Arsenal look to bolster their squad ahead of another potential title push next term.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images