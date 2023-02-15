AC Milan vs Tottenham: Clement Lenglet impressed by Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp displays











Clement Lenglet has named Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp as the two players who really impressed him at the San Siro.

Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan last night and will now face the task of turning the tie around in north London next month.

Antonio Conte’s men improved on their dismal showing at the King Power Stadium but were toothless going forward on the night. The Italian travelled to his homeland with a depleted squad after an eventful week in terms of injury news.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season, while Conte also hinted that Yves Bissouma faces the same fate after last night’s clash. With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended, both Sarr and Skipp made their full Champions League debuts at the San Siro.

The two youngsters impressed in the middle of the park and they were arguably Tottenham’s standout performers on the night. And Lenglet has praised the duo for stepping up to the task.

Lenglet praises Skipp and Sarr displays

Speaking to Spurs Play after the game, Lenglet was asked about the performances of both Sarr and Skipp.

“I’m really happy for them. It’s never easy to play here, to start in the starting 11, in the Champions League when you are 20 and 22-years-old,” the Frenchman said.

“They played very well, they showed personality and were fighting towards the end. They deserve it because they work hard and I’m very happy for them.”

There were concerns over Skipp and Sarr starting just their second game alongside each other before the game, but they certainly rose to the occasion.

If anything, some of Tottenham’s more experienced players were unable to produce on the night.

Skipp will be delighted to be back in Conte’s side after a torrid year in terms of injuries. The 22-year-old was a Conte-favourite at the start of the Italian’s reign, but he had struggled to break into the side after returning from a spell on the sidelines.

Sarr has gained Conte’s approval over the past few weeks after impressing the Spurs boss in training. The 20-year-old hasn’t looked out of place whenever he’s played for Tottenham this season and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

