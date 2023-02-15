AC Milan vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte praises Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr











Antonio Conte has told Spurs Play that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur youngsters Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp have improved dramatically after watching them last night.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last night.

Antonio Conte travelled to the San Siro with a depleted squad after injuries and suspensions have piled up over the past week.

Tottenham were particularly light in midfield, with both Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur sidelined, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was suspended.

It led to Sarr and Skipp being named as a midfield two, with both players making their first ever start in the Champions League.

Despite concerns over that area of the pitch, the youngsters were arguably Tottenham’s two best players on the night and Conte singled them out for praise after the game.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Conte praises Skipp and Sarr after San Siro defeat

Speaking to Spurs Play, Conte feels both Sarr and Skipp have improved dramatically over the course of the season.

“They played a really good game. They showed me great improvement and that means we are working very well with them.

“It was not easy to play the game in this atmosphere, they played without emotion and they played with experienced players. I’m really happy because I know they can count about them 100%. Also because for the rest of the season now we only have three midfielders, Pape Sarr, Skippy and Hojbjerg.

“I’m really happy especially for Skippy because Skippy struggled a lot. Since when I arrived in Tottenham he played many games, good games, but had a serious problems. Now to have this type of game can give them a lot of confidence.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Conte has seemingly hinted that Bissouma could also join Bentancur on the sidelines for the rest of the season, leaving the Italian with just three options in the middle of the park.

He will be worried about the lack of numbers in the position, but Sarr and Skipp proved they are ready to step up at the San Siro.

Skipp enjoyed a run in the Tottenham side when Conte first took charge back in November 2021, but the 22-year-old’s progress has been hampered by injuries over the past year. While Sarr has only emerged as a real option for Spurs over the past month, the 20-year-old has impressed every time he’s got an opportunity.

Last night was just the second time that the duo have started alongside each other, with the other game coming against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. They seemed completely unfazed by the occasion though and they now look likely to get plenty of game time throughout the rest of the season.

