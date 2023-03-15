AC Milan set their sights on signing West Ham star Said Benrahma











AC Milan have reportedly identified West Ham United winger Said Benrahma as a potential signing.

According to SerieBNews, the Rossoneri are looking to bolster their attack this summer. They are braced for losing Rafael Leao, who is attracting attention from many clubs.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

That said, it’s stated Champions League quarter-finalists Milan could move for Benrahma regardless of whether Leao leaves or not.

Benrahma joined West Ham in the summer of 2020 from Brentford, with West Ham agreeing a deal that could reach £30 million.

He has clocked up 117 appearances for the club to date. He’s scored 20 goals and laid on 17 assists.

Earlier this season, Emerson Palmieri chose Benrahma as the hardest player to defender against in training.

AC Milan eye West Ham star Benrahma – and they could offer a player

SerieBNews say Italian giants Milan are keen on Benrahma, whose profile apparently appeals to Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara.

It is also suggested that Benrahma’s compatriot Ismaël Bennacer could have a role to play in a potential deal.

Benrahma is valued at around £26 million. But if the Hammers are relegated from the Premier League, his market value will drop significantly.

One very interesting part of this report is the claim that Milan could actually offer cash plus a player for Benrahma, if West Ham stay in the Premier League.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

The player in question is Alexis Saelemaekers. He is a 23-year-old Belgium international who plays as a winger like Benrahma.

He can also operate as a full-back.

In the event West Ham are relegated, it is suggested Milan may look to offer Saelemaekers plus around £9 million.