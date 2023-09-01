AC Milan make last minute enquiry for £15m Wolves star

Wolves have had to fend off interest from AC Milan for Sasa Kalajdzic, with the Rossoneri making a late move for the Austria international.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb in Italy, which claims that Milan were eyeing the 26-year-old as a potential alternative to Olivier Giroud.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolves fans will be desperately hoping that this year proves to be a breakout campaign for Sasa Kalajdzic. Certainly, he deserves a bit of luck at this stage of his career.

Milan made move for Kalajdzic

Of course, the forward arrived at Molineux for £15 million last summer. But he quickly sustained a serious injury which ruled him out for the season after just one appearance.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

He is back playing now. And he scored the winner in the dramatic victory at Everton last month. He also found the back of the net in the Carabao Cup win against Blackpool this week.

There was a chance that that would prove to be his final game for the club. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Milan made a move to see if they could bring Kalajdzic to San Siro.

However, Wolves have insisted that he is going nowhere. And that will be a boost to the club given how many key players have moved on in this window.

Hopefully they are rewarded for keeping Kalajdzic this season.