Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager after sacking Michael Beale.

Indeed, the Ibrox hotseat is vacant right now, and, as you can imagine, an infinite number of managers are being linked with the Scottish giants at the moment.

From Graham Potter to Kevin Muscat, almost every manager under the sun is being linked with this post.

However, there’s now one manager we can completely rule out of this race – Mick McCarthy.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, McCarthy stated that there is zero chance he’d even consider the Rangers job after spending time at Celtic during his playing career.

McCarthy wouldn’t want it

The former Wolves manager spoke about the idea of going to Rangers.

“A big job has come up in Scotland,” The host said.

“Let me tell you, there is absolutely zero chance. Let me just clear that up before you come at me with the question,” McCarthy interjected.

Wouldn’t be offered it

As much as McCarthy was quick to rule himself out of this race, he probably didn’t even need to comment on it.

McCarthy is a very respected manager who has done commendable jobs at a number of clubs, but his time has been and gone.

He’s performed rather poorly in each of his last two roles at both Cardiff and Blackpool, lasting less than a year in either job, and we have to imagine that Rangers will be a little more ambitious in terms of who they go for this time around.

McCarthy may not want the job, but the reality is that Rangers probably don’t want him either, so everyone is seemingly in agreement on this one.

It remains to be seen who Rangers will ultimately turn to to replace Michael Beale.