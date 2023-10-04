Who are the best players in the Premier League?

That’s a question that will divide opinion across the world as fans and pundits alike argue who is better than who.

Speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has been given the unenviable task of ranking the top five players in English football right now, and, as you can imagine, he made some controversial calls.

The pundit picked his top five, and, as you may have guessed, there was room for Mo Salah in his ranking, but, interestingly, the £35m man ranked in as the fifth-best player in the Premier League despite being a two-time PFA Player of the Year.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Salah the fifth-best

Michallik gave his verdict on Salah.

“Number five, I’ve changed that a few times, it’s not perfect, but Mo Salah. He could’ve been much higher. Without him look at Liverpool. He’s involved in just about every goal Liverpool scores, and in my opinion he continues to be absolutely superb with this newer team as well,” Michallik said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Harsh

Of course, everybody is entitled to their opinions, but we can’t help but think that Salah is being hard done by here.

The Egyptian, in our view, is arguably the greatest player in Premier League history, so to have him down as the fifth-best in the league right now is a huge disservice.

The winger is, as ever, on top form this season. He’s involved in absolutely everything Liverpool are doing well at the moment, and he’s been just as good at creating goals as he has been at scoring them.

Salah is the complete attacker, and, for our money, the only player in the Premier League who can hold a candle to him at the moment is Erling Haaland.