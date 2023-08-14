‘Absolutely stunning’: Gary Neville cannot believe what has just happened to Liverpool in the transfer market

Gary Neville has admitted that Liverpool missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia would be absolutely stunning, as Chelsea close in on a potential deal for the latter.

Neville was speaking on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 14/8 from 18:30) following the news that the Blues have now confirmed the arrival of the Ecuadorian.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

As reported by the Guardian, Chelsea have beaten Liverpool to the £115 million deal for the Brighton star. And it seems that Mauricio Pochettino’s men may be about to put another dent in the Reds’ transfer plans.

The Guardian reports that Liverpool have bid £60 million for Romeo Lavia, which has been accepted by Southampton. But once again, it appears that the player may be Stamford Bridge-bound.

Neville reacts as Liverpool look set to miss out on Lavia

The report claims that Lavia would rather join Chelsea. And with that, Liverpool look set to have to look elsewhere once again as they target further reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 1-1 draw with Chelsea highlighted Liverpool’s need for greater depth. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were excellent at times. But neither is naturally a holding midfielder.

And Neville admitted that he now has real concerns for Liverpool with Lavia looking set to follow Caicedo to the capital in the near future.

“They have an extremely young squad, they are giving length of contract – seven or eight years – they have a coach who loves players who can develop. When you look at Caicedo he is definitely better in all metrics, and you would expect that, he has a bit on Lavia in terms of age. He is slightly better in terms of tackles, he is slightly better on interceptions, he’s better on the ball but he’s in a better football team than Southampton,” he told Monday Night Football.

“But look if Chelsea buy both of those they will be massive questions asked at Liverpool.

“This is very un-Liverpool like, Chelsea we know have spent big money but to beat Liverpool to both players is absolutely stunning.”

It is a worry. Clearly, this window has not gone to plan for the Reds, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson moving on. Certainly, few would have anticipated their departures before the start of the summer.

Liverpool are now in a situation where teams know how desperate their situation is. And there are not too many world-class holding midfielders available right now.

Klopp has made the best of a bad situation in the past. But it will be a very bitter pill to swallow if Liverpool do not make any further signings while their rivals seem to be getting much stronger.