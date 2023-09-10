‘Absolutely no doubt’: Newcastle definitely want young midfielder and could make move in January – journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle United are one of the teams monitoring Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg as the Magpies continue to target some of the brightest talents in the country.

Jacobs was speaking to Give Me Sport as he suggested that Newcastle making a move for the 16-year-old is one to watch ahead of the future windows.

Chris Rigg has certainly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Championship. The teenager has already scored two goals this season, including one in the emphatic 5-0 victory over Southampton before the international break.

Newcastle, of course, have not overhauled their squad with superstar signings like many expected when the takeover took place. They have brought in some big-money signings, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes joining the club this summer.

Newcastle definitely keeping tabs on Rigg

But they have also brought in a number of talented youngsters, with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall moving to St James’ Park.

And Jacobs has suggested that Rigg is another player Newcastle could look to sign in the near future.

“It’s one to watch, for sure,” he told Give Me Sport. “Even though he is at Sunderland, a vast proportion of his family are all Newcastle fans as well. I think that one could be one to watch in January. Newcastle are concurrently planning for their future as well as the present.

“Newcastle have made a few moves for young players in the market and beaten rivals to them. Rigg is seen as one of the top midfield prospects in the country and he is also only 16 years of age at the moment. He scored against Southampton last weekend. When he got that goal, he also became Sunderland’s youngest ever league scorer. But he needs minutes and time to develop as well, so the player side won’t want to rush into anything.

“However, there’s absolutely no doubt that Newcastle are keeping tabs, and I would say that is exactly the same for Manchester United as well.”

Obviously, Sunderland are not going to give Rigg up without a fight – particularly if it is Newcastle who make a move for the teenager.

But the Black Cats face a really tough task to get out of the Championship this season. And if Rigg is attracting Premier League offers, then they may have a tricky task on their hands.

Having said that, he only turned 16 in the summer. He should be in no rush to move to the Premier League. If he continues on his current trajectory, that chance will come.

But clearly, turning down Newcastle would be incredibly tough for a lot of players right now.