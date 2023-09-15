‘Absolutely no chance’: £20m Liverpool player ‘always wanted to stay’ at Liverpool this summer – Romano

Liverpool central midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future.

The summer transfer window slammed shut for many leagues across Europe but the Turkish transfer window is still open.

This has seen Liverpool midfielder Thiago linked with a move to the Turkish League. Providing an update on the Spanish midfielder, Romano said: “Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Turkish clubs Fenerbaçe & Trabzonspor including details of formal proposal for the Spanish midfielder.

“Understand there’s absolutely NO chance. Thiago always wanted to stay at Liverpool this summer and won’t move to Turkey.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 32 year-old midfielder has got an abundance on quality and experience but injuries have let him down ever since he joined the club.

The £20m Spaniard is yet to play this season and this has seen clubs in Europe try to sign the Liverpool player.

It is very interesting to see that Liverpool will not allow him to leave. They clearly think his experience and quality is too important to lose right now.

Thiago’s current contract expires in June 2024 so it does look very likely that he could now leave on a free transfer.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It is a very important campaign for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. They clearly need to get back into the Champions League.

Finishing out of Champions League qualification was not good enough and they need as much quality and squad depth to make sure they don’t miss out again.