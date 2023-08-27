‘Absolutely love’: Graham Roberts blown away by one Tottenham defender

Tottenham Hotspur made it two Premier League wins in a row on Saturday as they claimed a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

James Maddison, who was passed fit after being a doubt for the game, opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Dejan Kulusevski then grabbed his first goal since January when he netted in the 64rd minute of the match on the south coast.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Better still, the Tottenham back line recorded their second consecutive clean sheet.

Just a few weeks ago, the Spurs defence still looked leaky. However, they’ve tightened up in the last two games.

Micky van de Ven has proven an inspired signing, while Cristian Romero is looking back to his best.

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts took to X after the Cherries game, praising Romero and Maddison.

He says he “absolutely” loves how the Argentina international is playing.

As for Maddison, Roberts says he “could not have hand picked a better, more Tottenham player” himself.

Later on, Roberts also gave shout-outs to Van de Ven and Udogie.

Our view

It speaks volumes that three of the Tottenham players Roberts named as standing out play in defence.

For far too long, Spurs’ defence hasn’t been up to standard.

That was a bitter pill to swallow, considering it wasn’t long ago that the Tottenham back line was outstanding.

Now, not only is the Spurs defence looking strong again, but all of its first-choice players are 25 and under.

So far, so good. Let’s hope Tottenham can keep winning and building momentum. Maybe even bring in some more reinforcements while the window remains open.