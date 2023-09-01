‘Absolutely fantastic’ player expected in North London for Tottenham medical very soon

Tottenham Hotspur are now very close to agreeing a deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, with a medical expected to take place very soon.

Spurs have been on the hunt for a new attacker all summer. Johnson has been their top target over the last week or so, and it looks like they’re finally about to do it.

Here’s the latest from The Telegraph.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson expected to undergo Tottenham medical very soon

Tottenham have been really keen to sign Brennan Johnson this week, but there was always a doubt whether they would splash the big bucks to meet Nottingham Forest’s demands.

The Reds have been adamant all summer that they want around £50 million for their 22-year-old forward, who is an ‘absolutely fantastic‘ player.

Brentford tried extremely hard, but all of their bids, which fell short of Forest’s valuation, were rejected.

Now, the report claims Tottenham are ‘very close’ to agreeing deal worth £50 million including add-ons to sign Johnson today. Talks between the clubs progressed very quickly in recent hours, and it looks like it will be done now.

Johnson, 22, is expected to travel to North London for a medical ahead of signing a long-term deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If this move goes through as planned, the forward’s 14-year association with his hometown club will come to an end.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images