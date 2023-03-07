‘Absolutely enormous': BBC pundit thinks Arsenal are about to get another 'real boost'











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Gabriel Jesus and his impending return for Arsenal.

Jesus has been out of action for three months now after picking up an injury at the World Cup, but he’s recently been pictured in training, suggesting that he’ll be back in action sooner rather than later.

Sutton believes that Jesus’ return will give Arsenal a real lift as we enter the business end of the season, and he claims that his comeback will be like a new signing coming into the squad.

Jesus return boost

Sutton gave his view on Jesus coming back for Arsenal.

“They have Gabriel Jesus in training. He is going to be massive for them,” Sutton said.

“Jesus has been a massive loss for them. Getting him back would be absolutely enormous. It would give the team a real boost and a real lift like a new signing coming in.”

Massive

Jesus’ return to action could genuinely be the difference between winning the league and finishing second for Arsenal.

When the Brazilian is on form, he’s genuinely one of the very best players in the Premier League, and Arsenal can look like a different team when he is leading the line.

It’s not as though Arsenal have struggled massively without him in the side, but his presence does raise the levels at the Emirates, and he would undoubtedly make Arsenal a better team upon his return.

Arsenal have looked a bit flat as of late, relying on late winners against the likes of Aston Villa and Bournemouth, but Jesus’ return should see the Gunners return to their dominant ways as we saw earlier this season.

