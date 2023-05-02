'Absolutely electric': Carragher says 25-year-old Arsenal player was simply incredible tonight











Gabriel Jesus was absolutely electric as Arsenal blew Chelsea away to move back to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night.

That is the view of Jamie Carragher, who was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 2/5; 21:29) as Mikel Arteta’s men closed in on a win which puts a bit of pressure on Manchester City.

Chelsea set up a bit of a nervy finish – in light of Arsenal’s recent form. However, it never felt as though the Gunners were ever likely to surrender their grasp on the three points as they blew the visitors away in the first-half.

Carragher lauds Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal win

Martin Odegaard scored twice in similar circumstances. And Gabriel Jesus was there to add a third after a stunning performance from the title challengers.

It has not been the easiest season at times for Jesus. The Brazilian has widely been considered a game-changing signing. And yet, he has still received criticism for not scoring often enough.

But there was no criticism of his display on Tuesday. In fact, Jamie Carragher suggested that he was sensational.

“He’s been absolutely electric that man tonight. He has been fantastic. He’s got his goal as well,” he told Sky Sports.

It was the performance Arsenal needed after such a difficult time. They have played well in a number of games recently without getting anything from the fixtures.

The title may still be beyond them this year. But they look ready to produce the flawless run they need to put some serious pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team.

There is no question at all that Jesus has been an outstanding signing for Arsenal. And the squad are in a brilliant position to kick on from here.