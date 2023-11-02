‘Absolutely brilliant’: Sky pundit stunned by 24-year-old Liverpool ace v Cherries

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Danny Mills for his winner in the Carabao Cup last-16 trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

The Reds ace scored a superb goal in the 71st minute to put Jurgen Klopp’s side through the quarter-finals of the competition.

Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold played in a great long-range ball towards Nunez, who was forced out wide after his heavy first touch.

The 24-year-old was held up by Adam Smith, but he managed to cut inside as he made his way inside the Cherries box. Then, he curled an outstanding effort over goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Mills, covering the game on Soccer Special, said, as per the Sky Sports website: “It’s a great strike! Absolutely brilliant from Nunez.”

Darwin Nunez moving up the gears for Liverpool

The £140,000-a-week (Spotrac) star’s effort came after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring for Liverpool before Justin Kluivert equalised for the hosts.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gakpo was on hand to fire home from close range in the 31st minute after Radu failed to keep hold of Harvey Elliott’s effort.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Bournemouth came out strongly in the second half and twice went close to restoring parity before finally finding a way through.

Alex Scott whipped in a corner that Kluivert was able to head home from point-blank range in the 64th minute.

The hosts only remained level for six minutes before Nunez proved the difference between the two sides.

It’s great to see the Uruguay international moving up the gears and registering the goal and assist tallies that we all knew he was capable of.

Nunez is now on seven goals and five assists from 14 outings in all competitions for Liverpool this term.