‘Absolute joke’: BBC pundit is really not happy with one Tottenham player











Writing in his predictions column for the BBC, Chris Sutton has made his feelings on Harry Kane very clear after his theatrics against Everton on Monday.

The England captain made an absolute meal of an incident with Abdoulaye Doucoure, and his play-acting made absolutely certain that the Frenchman was going to be sent off during that game.

To be fair, Doucoure did deserve a red card, but Kane milked this incident for all it was worth, and Sutton is not happy with him for it.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sutton slams Kane

The pundit made his feelings towards Kane very clear.

“I’ve got to say the part Harry Kane played in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s red card was an absolute joke too,” Sutton wrote.

“Doucoure should have been sent off but to see the England captain going to the ground the way he did in that incident was absolutely embarrassing for him. Kane went down holding his face as if he had taken a left hook from Mike Tyson and the actual contact was nothing like that at all.

“It was really poor, so hopefully Harry will stay on his feet this weekend.”

Got to do it

Call it soft, call it cheating, call it whatever you like. Harry Kane did the right thing against Everton on Monday.

The sad reality is that without a bit of theatrics, these incidents can often go unpunished, and you need to alert the referee and VAR to exactly what has happened.

Yes, it’s a bit against the spirit of the game, but with three points on the line and a place in the top four within touching distance, you have to do all you can to help the team.

Kane will receive plenty of backlash for this, but Spurs fans probably do appreciate what he did.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all