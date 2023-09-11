Aaron Ramsey says Tottenham have an ‘unbelievable’ 22-year-old in their squad now

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has lauded Tottenham Hotspur new-boy Brennan Johnson, labelling the forward an ‘unbelievable talent’.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Wales’ clash against Latvia tonight.

Johnson secured a £47.5 million move to Tottenham on deadline day after his impressive rise at Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old netted eight times in his debut season in the Premier League last time out while providing three assists along the way.

The forward emerged as Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target in the final days of the transfer window and Wales will also be looking to the youngster for goals in the future.

And his international teammate Ramsey believes Wales have a brilliant talent on their hands.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ramsey on Tottenham new-boy Johnson

Speaking to the media ahead of their Euros Qualifier against Latvia later this evening, Ramsey was asked whether Johnson is the man to provide goals for Wales after Gareth Bale’s retirement.

“He’s an unbelievable talent and has shown over the last year or so at Forest what he’s capable of doing,” the former Arsenal man said.

“Hopefully he can take another step going forward and for Wales, he can be a main part of that for many years to come.

“He has so much ability and it’s about linking up and getting that front three really firing, playing together and giving each other opportunities.”

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Johnson will be hoping to make a huge impact at Spurs this season after securing a big-money move to North London.

He’s displayed his potential during his time at Forest but will have to produce more consistently for club and country after his move to North London.

The youngster seems like the perfect fit for Postecoglou’s system due to his pace and tireless work-rate. Johnson has also proven to be a capable finisher during his time at the City Ground and judging by Ramsey’s comments, there’s plenty more to come from the talented forward.