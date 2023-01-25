Aaron Ramsdale tells Arsenal fans what to expect from Leandro Trossard











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has stressed that Leandro Trossard won’t have joined the Gunners just to make up the numbers.

The Gunners stopper was speaking to The Fellas podcast about the Emirates Stadium newcomer.

Arsenal completed the signing of the Belgium international forward from Brighton late last week.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Trossard joined Arsenal for reported £27million, in time to make his debut against Manchester United last weekend.

The Gunners’ first-choice front-line is impressive as it is, though Mikel Arteta definitely needed more strength in depth.

However, Ramsdale drew some parallels between Trossard’s arrival and his own back in 2021.

At the time, it looked as though the England international was joining as Bernd Leno’s deputy.

However, Ramsdale said his ambition was to take Leno’s place, which he did.

The 24-year-old said that Trossard will be the same.

The ‘fantastic‘ talent will be looking to win a starting spot at the expense of a teammate.

“Trossard is coming in to take someone’s place in his head,” Ramsdale told The Fellas podcast, as transcribed by the Daily Mail.

“He’s not coming to – it might look like he is coming to be part of the squad, deep down like I was with Leno.

“Like, I’ve come to take Leno’s pace, he’s coming to take one of the front three players’ place.

“So if you start saying “oh, by the way we’ve signed Trossard” before it happens, one of them front three might go ‘hang on a minute’.”

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Great to hear – TBR View

Arsenal fans will surely enjoy hearing / reading what Ramsdale has said about Trossard.

That’s exactly the kind of attitude a player needs to have at a top club when he joins.

Unless a manager explicitly tells a player ‘you’re coming in as back-up’ before he joins, then every player should be looking to take someone else’s place.

Obviously there’s a balance that has to be struck. A player needs to want to start, potentially at the expense of a teammate, but at the same time, be supportive and a good influence in the dressing room.

Arteta has been ruthless in his pursuit of a good dressing-room balance, so he’ll have surely done his due diligence regarding Trossard’s attitude.