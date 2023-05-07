Aaron Ramsdale shares what Mikel Arteta did in the hotel before Arsenal beat Newcastle
Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Mikel Arteta showed his Arsenal players a clip from last year’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary before the win at Newcastle United today.
Arsenal travelled to St James’ Park in need of a win to keep their title hopes alive and they certainly delivered.
Mikel Arteta’s men picked up a deserved 2-0 win thanks to Martin Odegaard’s first-half stunner and a Fabian Schar own goal.
Of course, the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park last season which all but ended their hopes of a top-four finish.
And it seems that Mikel Arteta was keen to remind his players about what happened this time last season.
Ramsdale on Arteta
Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsdale shared what Arteta did in the hotel right before they travelled to St James’ Park today.
“It wasn’t mentioned up until the meeting before we left the hotel,” he said. ”The manager showed us a clip of the documentary last year, showed us all of our faces, staff included.
“Showed us how hurt we were feeling, all of our reactions. We had that burning desire as soon as we were leaving the hotel that it wasn’t going to be the same today.”
Ramsdale was referring to the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary that went behind the scenes at Arsenal throughout the last campaign.
It showed their late-season collapse as they surrendered a place in the top-four to their bitter rivals Tottenham.
But as today showed, Arsenal are a completely different side this time around and despite a dip in form last month, they won’t be giving up on their title hopes so easily.
Of course, Arsenal are relying on City to slip up along the way. But Arteta’s men will be fully focused on doing their job and today, they’ve won what is arguably their most difficult fixture before the end of the season.
