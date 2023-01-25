Aaron Ramsdale shares what he said to Richarlison when they squared up after North London derby











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has shared with The Fellas podcast what he said to Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison when the pair squared up after the North London derby.

The Gunners picked up a 2-0 win against their bitter rivals 10 days ago after an impressive first-half display.

Hugo Lloris’ own goal and Martin Odegaard’s effort gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion over Tottenham going into half-time. Ramsdale put in a Man of the Match display in the second-half as he denied Spurs a way back into the game.

But there were some unsavoury scenes after the final whistle as Ramsdale was involved in a confrontation with Richarlison.

After the pair were separated, Ramsdale was then kicked by a Spurs supporter after he kissed the Arsenal badge in-front of the home crowd.

Now, Ramsdale has spoken about the incident and shared what he told Richarlison as the pair clashed after the full-time whistle.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ramsdale shares what he said to Richarlison

“Richarlison, erm. Basically he lost the game, which was fair enough and he didn’t take to my celebrating, which actually, I didn’t do too much. There’s a lot of people who score and take their shirts off and do all sorts.” he told The Fellas podcast.

The Arsenal shot stopper went on to talk about strikers celebrating and mentioned Jamie Vardy’s iconic ‘eagle’ celebration against Crystal Palace.

“You also get Jamie Vardy, who I love for this and it’s so good. He scored at Crystal Palace and did the eagle.”

“Jamie Vardy’s a top guy. When we play we speak to each other and that. He’s a Sheffield Wednesday fan and the year before actually he scored against Sheffield United and cupped his ears. One of the funniest pictures ever, Sheffield United fans fuming at him,” he added.

“But then there’s a line. The fans didn’t try and go boot him. But people who score do a lot more. Like I turned around and you can see on the video. There were probably three or four fans who were giving me some, probably our age. They took it really well.

“They took it proper well, as best as you can as you’ve just lost the derby. But it was reciprocated really well. So I turned around to give them a fist bump and a little kiss of the badge, that was it. I’ve done a lot worse, a lot worse at other places.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The 24-year-old then shared what he and Richarlison said to each other during their confrontation.

“He basically was just like ‘no, no, no, go over there’ pointing to our [Arsenal] fans. Then I was just like I’m getting my water bottle and my towel,” Ramsdale said.

“He was pointing at me in my face, that’s just after the game and I don’t think he should have done it but at the same time I could see why, he thought I was winding the fans up and that.

“But like even in the game, obviously he’s teammates with some of our Brazilian boys and in the game they’re at each other then after the game…”

Of course, Richarlison also snubbed his Brazilian teammate Gabriel Martinelli during the clash and Ramsdale commented on this too.

“That’s the thing, it happens in games, that’s fine. I actually thought I was quite tame.”

Ramsdale is well within his rights to celebrate such a massive win and it’s interesting to hear that he understood why Richarlison was angry after the full-time whistle.

There was a lot riding on the game and emotions ran high, especially after what happened during the derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

The Gunners have kicked on since the win and picked up a huge win over Manchester United on Sunday, while Tottenham will hope they have turned a corner after beating Fulham on Monday night.

