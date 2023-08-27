Aaron Ramsdale sends message to Bernd Leno on Instagram after display against Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has sent a message to Bernd Leno on social media after the former Arsenal goalkeeper helped Fulham leave the Emirates with a point on Saturday.

Leno took to Instagram to comment on getting the chance to play at Arsenal again, little more than a year after he made the move to Craven Cottage.

Bernd Leno had a very decent spell at Arsenal. He spent much of his four years in North London as the number one. And actually, he was often one of the only positives for supporters during those underwhelming years.

Ramsdale sends message to Leno after Arsenal draw

Of course, the start of the end of his time with Arsenal came when the club brought in Aaron Ramsdale. Many could not understand why the Gunners wanted Ramsdale when Leno was seemingly the much better goalkeeper.

But Ramsdale went on to quickly take the number one spot. And it was not long before he had silenced all of his doubters.

That eventually prompted Leno to search for a new home. And he ended up signing for Fulham.

The 31-year-old made his second return to the Emirates since his departure on Saturday. And he helped Marco Silva’s side earn a point, with Joao Palhinha scoring a late equaliser for the visitors.

Leno has since taken to Instagram following the draw, and Ramsdale was amongst those to reply…

Ramsdale must be slightly concerned about what his own future could hold. The arrival of David Raya has led some to draw parallels with Ramsdale’s own move and subsequent battle with Leno.

They are two goalkeepers who will believe that they should be number one. And if Ramsdale does make any mistakes, Mikel Arteta may have a tough decision to make.