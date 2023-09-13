Aaron Ramsdale says ‘outstanding’ player West Ham bid for in the summer is a ‘real dream to play with’

Aaron Ramsdale has spoken very highly of one player over the international break and the Premier League star was one that West Ham bid for in the summer.

It was a good summer for West Ham. Despite selling star player Declan Rice, they spent well and brought in some top players.

This has already shown as they have 10 points from an available 12. They didn’t manage to sign all their targets.

Reports suggested that they made a £30m offer for Harry Maguire in the summer but the move never happened. The England defender was praised by Ramsdale after England beat Scotland on Tuesday night.

Photo by Greig Cowie/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale backs Harry Maguire

Maguire, who some believe should not be in the England squad, came on after half-time against Scotland for the injured Marc Guehi.

England were 2-0 up and Maguire looked solid for the most part. The one error he made was trying to block a cross and he accidentally put the ball into the back of his own net.

Speaking via The Evening Standard about the defender after the game, Ramsdale said: “Harry has had criticism for the past 18 months to two years. It hasn’t affected him. His performances for England have been outstanding, that’s why he keeps getting picked.

“I don’t think a few whistles and groans from the fans are going to change his mindset. He had 45 minutes in a game where he played well. Kept the ball for us but one unfortunate own goal and people are going to start talking about him and I don’t think it’s needed.

“So it’s a real dream to play with him and it’s just an unfortunate goal that people are going to highlight and it doesn’t need to be that way.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It is good to see Ramsdale back his team mate and Maguire was definitely unlucky with the own goal he scored on the night.

West Ham clearly favoured his defending for them to put a huge bid in for the player over the summer. He has fallen out of favour at his current club Manchester United. This may see West Ham make another move for the defender this summer.