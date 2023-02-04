Aaron Ramsdale says 25-year-old Arsenal player is 'hard as nails'











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale sat down for a one-word interview with ESPN FC and delivered his honest verdict on Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have been incredible this season. They are five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over defending champions Manchester City, and there is a real belief that they could go all the way and win the title.

Ramsdale and Tierney have both played their part in Arsenal’s success so far this term.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal star Kieran Tierney is ‘hard as nails’

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal back in the summer of 2019 and quickly became a fan favourite.

The Scotsman was the Gunners’ first-choice left-back in each of his first three years at the club, but following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival from Manchester City in the summer, he has fallen down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Tierney is yet to start a game in the Premier League this year. His two starts in 2023 have both come in the FA Cup – against Oxford United and Manchester City.

However, the Scotsman still remains an integral part of the Gunners’ side. Arteta almost always turns to him to come off the bench, and he does a solid job for the North Londoners.

In an interview where he had to describe every one of his Arsenal teammates with just one word, Ramsdale couldn’t stop himself from using three to describe his good pal Tierney.

“Hard as nails,” he says when asked about the left back.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tierney is arguably the best second-choice left-back in the country.

The 25-year-old is good enough to be a regular starter for almost every other club in the Premier League, and that makes us wonder how long he’ll settle for a spot on the bench at Arsenal.

Zinchenko is one of Arteta’s first names on the team sheet every game. The Ukrainian is one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the table, and he’ll remain the first choice at the club as long as he’s fit.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tierney in the summer. We will not be surprised if Arsenal decide to let him go if a big offer arrives before the start of next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all