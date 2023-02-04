Aaron Ramsdale says 21-year-old Arsenal player is absolutely 'electric'











In a one-word interview with ESPN FC yesterday, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hailed Gabriel Martinelli.

The talented Brazilian, who joined the Gunners for just £6 million back in 2019 (Goal), is among of the best wingers in the entire Premier League. He is one of Arsenal’s most important players now, and he has played a big part in helping them go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Ramsdale, who trains with him every day, knows how good he is.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale says Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is ‘electric’

Arsenal rewarded Gabriel Martinelli with a brand-new contract yesterday.

The Brazilian has now been tied down to a new £180,000-a-week deal until the summer of 2027, with Arsenal having the option of extending that by another year.

Martinelli completely deserves that, and it’s amazing news for Arsenal supporters that Edu and Mikel Arteta have managed to convince him to commit his future to the club.

Ramsdale, who arguably deserves a new contract too, took part in a quickfire one-word interview with ESPN FC this week, and his description of Martinelli was perfect!

‘Electric,’ he said when asked about the Brazilian.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

Since the start of the season, Martinelli has scored seven goals and provided three assists in all competitions.

His pace, dribbling and ability to drive into the final third with the ball at his feet have made him a nightmare to defend against, and he’s one of Arsenal’s biggest threats going forward.

The amazing thing for the Gunners is the fact that Martinelli is still only 21. He’s already so good, but he’s nowhere near his prime yet. He has the potential to become an absolute superstar in the coming years.

Arsenal take on Everton at lunchtime today, and both Martinelli and Ramsdale are expected to return to the side after making way for Leandro Trossard and Matt Turner last week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

