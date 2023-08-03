Aaron Ramsdale has shared how Bukayo Saka reacted to Arsenal’s crushing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United during the 2021-22 campaign.

Ramsdale has been speaking to The Players’ Tribune and offered a fascinating insight into his life.

The 24-year-old discussed some personal subjects and also delved into his experiences at Arsenal so far.

It’s fair to say that Ramsdale has turned out to be an inspired piece of business from Arsenal as he’s established himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Englishman was expected to come in as a backup option to Bernd Leno, but quickly took the German’s number one spot and hasn’t looked back. The Gunners challenged for a place in the top four during his debut season, only to fall short at the final hurdle.

Arsenal were pipped to fourth place by their bitter rivals Tottenham and it was a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park which ultimately led to them missing out on the Champions League.

Now, Ramsdale has shared how his teammates and, more specifically, Bukayo Saka reacted after the defeat.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ramsdale on Saka’s reaction to Newcastle defeat

Ramsdale admitted that while he and his teammates were devastated as they made the trip back to London, he knew Arsenal were on the right path.

But Saka was particularly quiet on the coach back home and Ramsdale has revealed he sent his teammate a text message to check up on him.

“I’ll never forget this moment from the 2021-2022 season, when we had just missed out on the top four,” he said. “To me, it’s when I knew that we were on the right path.

“I was on the bus sitting next to Bukayo after Newcastle away, when we lost 2–0. Everyone was devastated, but the young academy lads like Bukayo and Emile just have so much extra pressure on them.

“After the match, they were literally on the floor in the dressing room. When we got the bus, Bukayo was quiet. Usually, we always have something to chat about, even after a loss.

“But it was just dead silent. So I sent him a text, even though he was sat right next to me, asking if he was OK and if he wanted to chat.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It’s refreshing to hear Ramsdale speaking so openly and honestly about his life, as well as his experiences in football.

Arsenal suffered a huge blow during the 2021-22 campaign as they looked set to run away with fourth place.

But a late-season collapse led to Tottenham pipping them to fourth spot.

Of course, Arsenal have really kicked on since and narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title last time out.

Ramsdale will certainly be hopeful that Arsenal go one better next season and get over the line under Arteta.