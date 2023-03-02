Aaron Ramsdale excited by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's potential











Aaron Ramsdale has been speaking about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and he feels the club have got a ‘real player’ on their hands.

Saka has arguably been the standout player in a brilliant Arsenal side this season and he bagged yet another goal in the 4-0 win over Everton last night.

The 21-year-old has now registered 19 goal involvements in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

His current deal with Arsenal is set to run until the end of next season and Gunners fans will be relieved that he is seemingly close to extending his stay in north London.

Ramsdale has discussed Saka’s contract situation with Goal and he remains relaxed over the youngster’s future.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ramsdale excited by Saka potential

“I’m fairly relaxed with Bukayo, let him crack on with his team and the club sort it out and then we move forward,” Ramsdale said.

“It is obviously not affecting him, that is why he is not rushing into anything and when it does settle we know we have him for longer than we do at the minute.

“I think he has probably been up there in the top three players of the season, quite easily, especially at his age. As long as he keeps his feet on the ground and carries us forward then we have got a real player on our hands.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Saka is already performing at a ridiculously high level and it’s scary to think that his best years are still ahead of him.

Arsenal will surely be prioritising his contract renewal in the coming weeks and The Daily Mail reports that they are closing in on an agreement.

Of course, the England star is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City but it seems more and more likely that he’ll remain in north London.

