‘A threat’: Postecoglou could potentially play 22-year-old Spurs ace in seldom-seen position – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their attacking ranks on transfer deadline day with the signing of Brennan Johnson.

The Lilywhites got the signing of the Wales international over the line shortly before the window shut for a reported £47.5million.

Johnson joined Tottenham in wake of an impressive rise to prominence at Nottingham Forest, where he came through the ranks.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 22-year-old registered eight goals and three assists in the league for the Reds last season, and 10 goals in all competitions.

Johnson’s efforts helped Steve Cooper’s charges retain their Premier League status against all odds in their first season back.

Prior to his outstanding top-flight campaign with Forest, he netted a staggering 19 goals in his first season as a regular.

Johnson, like several other Tottenham attacking players, is a very versatile player who provides more options for Ange Postecoglou.

‘A threat in any of the three roles’

Alasdair Gold, in his latest football.london Q&A, responded to a fan who asked him where he felt Johnson would be playing for Spurs.

The journalist reckons the Tottenham newcomer would largely feature on the right-hand side or centrally, but could also feature occasionally on the left.

“The great thing about Brennan Johnson – a trait many of the Spurs attackers share – is that he can play anywhere across that front line,” said Gold.

“His pace is going to make him a threat in any of the three roles. I think he’s going to put a lot of pressure on everyone up there.

“He mostly plays on the right, which means Kulusevski is going to be pushed perhaps more than most.

“But Son’s ability to play anywhere means that if Richarlison continues to struggle then the South Korean or Johnson will get the central role.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“There are so many options now, with Manor Solomon impressing last weekend and Perisic and Gil also looking to compete.

“So I’d say right and centrally are the two main areas we’ll see Johnson but don’t discount the odd appearance on the left.”

As per Transfermarkt, Johnson has played on the left wing seven times for Forest.

Our view

Postecoglou has a reputation for routinely striking gold in the transfer market and Spurs have certainly made some great signings this summer.

Johnson is a top talent and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares for Tottenham. It’s also great that he’s versatile, so Postecoglou can really mix things up and try many different combinations.