‘A text I got’: Journalist says he’s been told Bayern want 27-year-old Spurs player as well as Kane

Bayern Munich potentially want to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

That is according to Sami Mokbel who has been speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the Danish midfielder’s future at Tottenham.

The journalist says that he’s had a text to suggest that Hojbjerg could well be on his way to Bayern Munich, but he hasn’t gone out to fully verify the legitimacy of this rumour.

Interestingly, this comes in the same week that Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted a bid for Harry Kane, so it’s clear that the Bavarian club are indeed casting a real eye over north London right now.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bayern want Hojbjerg

Mokbel shared the information he was given.

“I’d heard that Bayern Munich were looking, I’ve not verified this, it’s just a text I got on my phone that Bayern Munich were looking at Hojbjerg as a potential option. I think he’s on their radar. I look at Hojbjerg and I think he could be an important player for Postecoglou because of his work ethic and how he organises his teams. It wouldn’t surprise me if Postecoglou tries to keep Hojbjerg for a season to see how it goes,” Mokbel said.

Photo by Matt Dunham – Pool/Getty Images

Why?

This isn’t a transfer that would make the most sense.

Yes, Hojbjerg is a decent player, but let’s face it, he’s not good enough for Bayern Munich.

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are nigh on undroppable from this Bayern side, while Ryan Gravenberch himself can barely get a sniff as it stands.

Hojbjerg did spend some time in Bavaria as a youngster, so perhaps the German champions want him back to fulfil their Champions League homegrown quota, but, realistically, they have a number of academy graduates at the club already who they can turn to instead.

This would be a surprising one if it were to go ahead.