It’s been a little while since we’ve heard a new defender linked to Tottenham.

We’ve heard about the likes of Clement Lenglet, Tosin Adarabioyo and Edmond Tapsoba for a little while now, but it’s been some time since we’ve seen another name crop up on this list of targets.

However, on Wednesday evening, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Ben Jacobs shared a fresh link to a new defender for Tottenham.

Indeed, Jacobs stated that one surprise name to keep an eye on in this final week of the transfer window is Wout Faes.

The Leicester City defender is apparently wanted by a number of clubs, and according to Jacobs, Spurs are one such team who are keen.

Faes an option

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £15m defender.

“To throw in a more distant name, a surprise name, I don’t think anything is advanced at this point because Leicester’s position is clear that they don’t want to sell, but just keep a small eye on Wout Faes who went down with Leicester and was the Wesley Fofana replacement last summer. There are a few clubs looking and I’m told that Tottenham are one of them that have at least discussed the possibility internally. It doesn’t feel like a deal at this stage that will progress because of Leicester’s position, it would be a big surprise, but, again, it’s evidence that Tottenham have in excess of six centre-back names that they’re prepared to move for, which is why I’m confident by the time the window closes they’ll have one more,” Jacobs said.

Left field

This is a link that has come from out of nowhere.

Tottenham have been scouring the market for new centre-backs, but Faes has never been a name that has cropped up.

To be fair, the Belgian did look solid in spells for Leicester last season, and he has started this season strongly in the Championship too.

After the Foxes’ relegation, Faes could be available for a bargain fee, and after spending last year playing alongside James Maddison, he should already have at least one friend in north London.

As Jacobs says, this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.