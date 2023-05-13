‘A slight twist’: Journalist says Tottenham can offer Harry Kane something that will make him stay











Ben Jacobs has claimed that Harry Kane may stay at Tottenham if he is given a bit more backroom control at the club.

Kane is, of course, one of the most important figures at Spurs, and as he enters the final year of his contract, there is a lot of speculation about his future.

Many have speculated that Kane will not extend his contract unless something drastically changes at Spurs, but speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs claims that the striker would be keen to stay at Tottenham if he was given a bit more power at the club.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kane could stay if given power

Jacobs shared what he knows about Kane.

“I’ve said that Kane will wait and see how the project develops before deciding. In theory, Kane would stay at Spus if everything moves in the right direction. There is a slight twist as well that Kane might also stay at Spurs if he was given control. Can he maximise the crisis to his advantage and say ‘The only way I’ll stay is if you give me control over the manager and the Sporting Director.’ And basically become more a part of the strategic fabric and not the football fabric at the club,” Jacobs said.

Don’t be ridiculous

Kane may consider staying at Spurs if he’s allowed a say in the big decisions at the club, but that would be utterly ridiculous.

Yes, Kane is important, but as the old saying goes, no player is bigger than their club, and if you’re giving a player a say in who your next manager will be, you have huge issues.

There’s a very clear power structure in football for a reason, and anytime that structure is broken, all hell breaks loose.

Spurs should be trying hard to keep Kane, but this sounds like a step too far.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

