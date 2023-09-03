Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was not impressed by Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in the first half against Manchester United today.

Speaking during Sky’s live coverage Neville was exasperated by Havertz’s miss in the 13th minute.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neville commented that questions have already been asked about Havertz early in his Arsenal career and this was a big chance for the German.

Neville said: “It’s a bit of a mess. Martial had tried to do the right thing and actually gets in the way of Dalot who tries to clear it.

“And Havertz, well, questions have been asked about him already in his Arsenal career.”

“But that was a great chance for him, he had a swing at it and makes a right mess.”

Havertz was also partly at fault for Manchester United’s goal at the Emirates as well.

And although fans will be focusing on the positives after an emphatic 3-1 win, it was another disappointing performance by the 24-year-old.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt continue to back his marquee signing but will surely want to see some improvement soon.

Of course, there still were positives in some aspects of Havertz’s play.

Arteta will no doubt praise the midfielder’s positioning and the timing of his runs around the box.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And there’s a willingness from Arsenal fans to trust the process under their manager and his decision to keep Havertz in a starting role.

Although Fabio Vieira did once again impress when replacing the former Chelsea man and looks right on the edge of earning a start.

There’s not a huge need for scrutiny in Havertz’s performance today, but there undoubtedly be some discussion in the reflection.

Arsenal fans will be very happy with a momentous win and will be focusing on the positive aspects of the side’s play.

Of course Declan Rice will be heralded for his performance and late winner.