Danny Murphy has backed Richarlison to do well under Ange Postecoglou, insisting that he is a fan of the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Murphy was speaking to the Daily Mail as Spurs prepare for the bizarre reality of life without Harry Kane following his move away from the club this week.

Richarlison is surely going to be the player to start up front for Tottenham in their curtain-raiser against Brentford on Sunday. The Brazilian has a major point to prove after an underwhelming first season in North London.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It is going to be fascinating to see how Tottenham fare without Kane. Obviously, many pundits are expecting Spurs to really struggle without the 30-year-old.

Murphy backs Richarlison to step up for Tottenham

But Spurs have previously secured some big wins while Kane has been unavailable. And if there is any manager who is going to be able to help Tottenham move on from Kane, it is surely Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Murphy believes that Postecoglou could be the manager to get the best out of Richarlison at Tottenham.

“I don’t think they would have finished in the top four even with Kane so it gives Ange Postecoglou the opportunity to build,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I am sure they will go into the market for another forward but they also have Richarlison who is a player I like and will fit into Postecoglou’s energetic style of play, as well as Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.”

This is the opportunity Richarlison has probably been waiting for. Obviously, it was always unlikely to be easy for the 26-year-old to kick on with Kane also in the squad.

But he has an ability to play across the forward line. So it was still fair to say that he was really poor for the large majority of his first campaign in North London.

It is almost easy to forget now, but Richarlison arrived for a lot of money. So he now needs to step up and prove that he can be the replacement for Kane.

Clearly, Murphy believes that Richarlison has the quality to make life easier for Tottenham as they prepare for this new era.