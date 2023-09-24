Although there were several good performances for Everton yesterday, Danny Murphy reserved special praise for new striker Beto.

Murphy was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and said that Beto was brilliant despite not getting his goal.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The pundit praised Beto’s work rate and physicality and said he was a real handful for Brentford’s defenders.

Murphy said: “This time it’s McNeil running off Beto, who did really well by the way.

“He didn’t get his goal but he was a nuisance, he was physically really good and capable.

“Bullying the Brentford defenders, getting the knockdowns first.”

And Beto really has been such a welcome arrival since he signed for £26m last month.

The transfer looks a fantastic deal for several reasons.

Beto has had a real impact on the pitch for Everton already as Murphy suggests and has spear-headed some much improved performances.

And the striker has also allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to finally have a relaxed approach to his return.

Everton have needed Calvert-Lewin back starting immediately following his injuries of late, but he can now be afforded weeks on the bench.

Murphy says Beto was so effective for Everton yesterday

Yesterday’s 3-1 win against Brentford was almost the perfect display of Everton’s new striker plan.

Beto can start games for the foreseeable and do a lot of the hard running before Dominic Calvert-Lewin is introduced later on.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

All the while, 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti is adapting to the club and learning Sean Dyche’s style behind the scenes.

It’s already hard to remember the days not so long ago when Dyche was choosing between Neal Maupay and Demarai Gray up top.

As Murphy’s praise for Beto suggests, Everton now have another striker that perfectly suits Sean Dyche’s system.

And if Everton are going to enjoy an upturn in form, Beto will be crucial.