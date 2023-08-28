Tottenham still need to bolster their attack after losing Harry Kane.

Spurs have started this season brightly, but the reality is that they’re lacking a bit of a cutting edge up front.

The majority of their goals have been scored by either defenders or midfield players, and only one of their attackers have scored so far this term.

More firepower is needed, and it sounds as though help could be on the way.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham could now look at signing PSV winger Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko an option

Thomas shared what he knows about Bakayoko and Tottenham.

“The plan as I outlined it is that they’re looking to sign a right winger basically, someone who can play anywhere across the front, but predominantly from the right. They have three options, one of those is well-established in Brennan Johnson, the other two are sort of unconfirmed, but a couple of names have been thrown at me today from sources outside the club, one being Ansu Fati from Barcelona and another being PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, he’s a new one that’s emerged,” Thomas said.

“Bakayoko is a name that has emerged today really. Mentioned to me by a couple of sources that he’s one that Spurs like, but how far that will go I’m not sure.”

Exciting

This is a rumour to get excited about.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing too much about Bakayoko, but if he does come to the Premier League, he’ll soon be making headlines.

At the age of just 20, Bakayoko is already a fully-fledged Belgium international, and while his end product does need some work, he’s certainly an eye-catching player.

According to UEFA’s stats, Bakayoko is one of the quicker players in Europe, clocking in a top speed of 32.9 km/h last season – that’s quicker than someone like Sadio Mane.

In Ange Postecoglou’s fast, attacking side, Bakayoko could be a star, and at the age of just 20, with the right coaching, he could be moulded into a really dangerous attacking option for Spurs.