West Ham have had a striker problem for almost as long as we can remember now.

The Hammers have spent big money on the likes of Sebastien Haller and Gianluca Scamacca in recent years to solve their problems, but, as of yet, they’ve not been able to find that 15-goal a season number nine.

Haller and Scamacca may be the most recent examples of players who struggled in east London, but cast your mind back a few years and you’ll remember Javier Hernandez also failing to make too much of an impact with the Hammers.

After joining West Ham for £16m, Hernandez scored just 16 goals in the league for West Ham before leaving to join Sevilla.

Speaking to Paramount+, Hernandez has now been discussing his time at West Ham, and he says that David Moyes didn’t fancy him from day one at West Ham having worked with him at Manchester United.

Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Moyes didn’t fancy Chicharito

The Mexican shared why he didn’t thrive at West Ham.

“At West Ham, situations happened there that cannot be planned. Obviously I had a past that was not the most profitable. For example I was with David Moyes in Manchester and everyone knew it. Slaven Bilic, who, at the time, did everything so I could go to West Ham and then they fired him and hired David Moyes. If there is a coach in the world that we know isn’t going to be a formula that isn’t favourable for your star signing who is playing badly at the moment, and you hire him. Those things are out of my hands, you know? It was never a problem of work or professionalism, it was a matter of taste, and sometimes there are coaches who like you more than others,” Hernandez said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Nightmare

A managerial change can make or break a player’s career at any club, and, sadly, Moyes coming in at West Ham was an issue for Hernandez in that first season.

Unfortunately, the Mexican never recovered from that slow start and even under Manuel Pellegrini in the second season, he didn’t hit the heights expected of him.

Who knows? Perhaps the number nine position at West Ham is just cursed because so many talented players have tried and failed to make that position their own in recent years.