Darren Bent hails ‘masterstroke’ from Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has pulled off quite a number of masterstrokes since taking the Spurs reins.

The Tottenham manager has taken his team to the top of the fledgling Premier League table after the first eight games.

Spurs are yet to lose a match in the league, winning six and drawing two of their encounters so far.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Postecoglou has made some great signings as well as revitalising those who were at the club already.

Another masterstroke from the Tottenham boss has come in the shape of Son Heung-min’s playing position.

Since being moved into the central striker role, the 31-year-old has found the back of the net six times in four Premier League matches.

Darren Bent, speaking on talkSPORT, praised Postecoglou for the decision to move Son into a centre-forward position.

“Son down the middle looks like a masterstroke,” said Bent. “Listen he’s not put a foot wrong yet, Postecoglou.”

Our view

It’s amazing how well Postecoglou has done so far as Tottenham’s manager.

He has transformed the team, revitalised players that struggled last season, has given chances to those who didn’t get them under Antonio Conte, has signed good players, and quickly solved the Harry Kane replacement issue.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

In addition, making Son the Tottenham captain was another great decision. He has well and truly stepped up to the plate.

The reward for all of Spurs’ good work so far is evident in their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Obviously it’s too early to count the proverbial chickens, but considering how well they’re playing, Tottenham will surely fancy their chances of finishing in the top four.