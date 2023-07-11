Tottenham are in the market for a new centre-back, and according to Toby Cudworth, there could be two big-money arrivals in the coming weeks.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the journalist shared an update on Spurs’ pursuit of new defenders, and he stated that it’s impossible to rule out the idea of Tottenham going and signing both Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

Both Van de Ven and Tapsoba have been linked for a little while now, and the prevailing view has been that it was a one or the other type of scenario.

However, according to Cudworth, the idea of both players signing isn’t fully out of the question.

Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Double deal doable

Cudworth shared what he knows about Tottenahm’s hunt for new centre-backs.

“They’re also looking at Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen who is slightly more expensive in terms of valuation, Leverkusen want around €50m (£45m), Wolfsburg around €10m less for Van de Ven. Again, Spurs are keeping those talks open as well. I don’t necessarily rule out Spurs signing both players or trying to sign both players, but it’s a lot of money for two centre-backs.

“As it stands, both Tapsoba and Van de Ven are keen to make the move, Spurs have work to do with the clubs, but there are outgoings for Spurs that could lead to both of them coming in.”

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Transformative

If Tottenham can get these two signings over the line, they would be transformative additions to their backline.

Indeed, Spurs’ defence was, with all due respect, terrible last season, and some young blood being added could be just what the doctor ordered.

Two new additions along with a new goalkeeper could see Spurs’ defence transform overnight, and, to be honest, their defence has needed this kind of major surgery for a while.