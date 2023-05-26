‘A lot of interest’: Spurs haven’t stopped thinking about 43-year-old manager since sacking Conte – journalist











Roberto De Zerbi has been prominent in Tottenham’s thinking ever since the sacking of Antonio Conte.

That is according to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke who was speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast about the Italian manager.

According to Pitt-Brooke, De Zerbi has a number of admirers within Tottenham, and he’s been on the club’s mind ever since the sacking of Conte back in March.

De Zerbi always on Spurs’ mind

Pitt-Brooke shared his information on the Brighton boss.

“We talk about the lack of structure and strategy and I know there is a lot of interest in Roberto De Zerbi who has been prominent in Tottenham’s thinking through this whole process. Brighton have the best structure and strategy in English football right now, apart from Man City, it would be a big leap to swap that to Tottenham,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Won’t be easy

Tottenham clearly love the idea of bringing De Zerbi in as their new manager, but it won’t be easy for them to go and hire the Italian at this point.

Indeed, as Pitt-Brooke says, Brighton have a very good structure and a very bright future right now, and it’s tough for the north London club to convince the Seagulls’ boss to swap the south coast for Spurs right now.

Think about it, Brighton have a brilliant young squad, Europa League football next season and some real sellable assets, while Tottenham have an ageing squad built around one player and potentially no European football at all next season, where would you rather manage?

De Zerbi may be the a key target for Tottenham, but getting him to actually join the club is another matter entirely.

