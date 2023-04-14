‘A lot of excitement;’: Journalist makes a claim about Scott Munn and 57-year-old manager at Spurs











Charlie Eccleshare has been speaking about Scott Munn’s appointment at Spurs and what that means for the club’s interest in Ange Postecoglou.

Munn has been appointed as the new Chief Football Officer at Spurs, and he will be able to have a big say on who is the next manager if he wants to.

Inevitably, Postecoglou has been discussed as a potential target for Munn, with both men being from Australia, but according to Eccleshare, Speaking on The View From The Lane, these suggestions are a little way wide of the mark.

Postecoglou not impacted

Eccleshare shared what he knows about Munn and the 57-year-old manager.

“His remit is not to lead the search necessarily, but he will have a voice on that, all footballing departments are reporting into him, and that’s an important one to get right. There’s a lot of excitement in Australia about Ange Postecoglou saying ‘we have an Aussie guy in at the top, could he do that?’ But I think that’s a little way off,” Eccleshare said.

“There has also been speculation about him and Kompany because he’ll know him from the City Football Group, but it’s a little too early to say with all of that.”

Kompany more likely

While linking Postecoglou with Munn may make sense due to their Australian links, a move for Kompany may make more sense due to the City Football Group links.

Indeed, job history is much more important than nationality in these sorts of situations, and the fact that Munn will know all about Kompany from his previous role may bode incredibly well for the Belgian.

Of course, the ultimate decision will come from Daniel Levy, but having another ally at the club alongside Simon Davies won’t hurt Kompany’s chances of getting this job.

