‘A little bit uncertain’: Arsenal’s £45m player could be on his way out this summer – journalist











Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal is uncertain right now according to Chris Wheatley.

The journalist was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about all the ongoings at Arsenal, and he says that both Partey and Granit Xhaka have uncertain futures at the Emirates.

The Swiss midfielder has, of course, been linked with a return to Germany in recent times, while Partey’s poor form has cast doubts over his long-term future in north London.

Wheatley says that Arsenal are likely to let one midfielder leave this summer, and it could well be Partey.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Partey’s uncertain future

The reporter shared what he knows about Partey.

“Well we’ve spoken a lot about the midfield area, that is certainly an area Arsenal will want to strengthen, the futures of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are a little bit uncertain, Xhaka has been linked back to Germany, Partey, his form has been under pressure in the past few weeks, that’s why Jorginho has come in. A few Arsenal fans have suggested Partey could be on his way out, I’ve not heard that line yet, but he is in his late 20s,” Wheatley said.

“Arsenal will need to let one midfielder go this summer, it could be Xhaka and it could be Partey.”

Surely not

Arsenal do need to trim the fat in their squad, particularly if they’re going to sign a new midfielder or two this summer, but surely Partey won’t be one of the casualties.

Yes, he’s been out of form recently, but at the end of the day, he’s been one of the Gunners’ best players this season, and selling the Ghanaian isn’t the way to repay those good showings.

The £45m midfielder still has what it takes to be a key player for Arsenal, and he should be kept at the Emirates for at least one more year.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

