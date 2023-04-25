‘A little bit’: Journalist shares how Daniel Levy is feeling about Pochettino going to Chelsea











Daniel Levy may be feeling a bit nervous about the prospect of Mauricio Pochettino going to Chelsea according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Jones was asked what Levy thinks about Pochettino’s impending move to Chelsea, and he gave some insight into the perspective of the Spurs chairman.

Of course, Levy was under pressure to himself appoint Pochettino as fans continuously chanted his name at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and called for his appointment on social media.

According to Jones, Levy will be a bit nervous about the potential of Pochettino succeeding at Chelsea, claiming that the Spurs boss will be wary about how it would reflect if Pochettino goes on to do remarkable things with Chelsea.

Levy is nervous

Jones shared what he knows about Levy’s mindset around this appointment.

“He’s looking down the road and seeing Chelsea appointing their former manager. What is Levy thinking about this?” Jones was asked.

“Well he’ll obviously be a little bit nervous about this, Daniel Levy. The fact that Chelsea have gone down this route, he’ll be wary of the fact that he could be very successful with that group of players and the ambition this club has got. It could be an egg on the face moment. All he can do now is match this appointment or even better it,” Jones said.

Pressure will build

Daniel Levy is already under all sorts of pressure from the Tottenham fanbase as anti-ENIC chants surface at almost every single game these days, and if Pochettino proves to be a hit at Chelsea, the pressure will only grow.

Make no mistake about it, hiring Pochettino was an open goal for Spurs. He wanted the job and the fans wanted the appointment, but Levy resisted the temptation.

Now, he has to make sure he gets a manager who outperforms Pochettino at Chelsea, and whether or not he’ll be able to or not remains to be seen.

Levy is under more pressure than ever at Tottenham, and while pressure sometimes makes diamonds, sometimes you can crumble.

