Ryan Gravenberch’s name will not go away in terms of links to Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder has been named as a target for months and months, and it looks like the Reds aren’t giving up on this one.

A talented midfielder who hasn’t had the best of times over the past 12 months. A move to Anfield could work well for all parties here.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Gravenberch is a player who could well end up at Liverpool, with the journalist claiming that the Dutchman is now pushing for a move.

Another name in the mix is Cheick Doucoure, but with a £70m pricetag attached to him, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool going there, especially when Gravenberch has been touted as a £25m player.

Gravenberch an option

Bailey shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“We’re still hearing Ryan Gravenberch a lot, he is pushing for a move, it seems that Thomas Tuchel will let him out and he seems like a likely candidate at this moment in time. They do like Doucoure at Palace as well. They’re looking all over Europe. Will they suddenly spend £70/80m on Doucoure? From the outside it looks like it wouldn’t but in this window who knows?” Bailey said.

Long-term solutions

If Liverpool can get this deal done, all of a sudden they will have three brilliant midfielders who could define the next generation at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are all under the age of 25, and if they can click in this Liverpool midfield, they could be lynchpins in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield for the best part of the next decade.

Of course, getting Gravenberch out of Bayern Munich won’t be easy, but this is certainly a move that we should be keeping an eye on.