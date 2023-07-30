‘A joy to watch’: Jurgen Klopp absolutely loved one Liverpool youngster v Leicester

Liverpool cruised their way past Leicester City today as they hammered Enzo Maresca’s side out in Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp pretty much played two elevens and got his rewards as a number of players put in fine performances for the Reds.

Big names like Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah impressed for Liverpool. But among the senior players strutting their stuff, a number of younger players also made a big impression against the Foxes.

One of those younger players on display was 18-year-old James McConnell. The teenager put in an assured performance for the Reds and certainly, appeared to catch his manager’s eye.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Speaking in his presser after the game, Klopp admitted he was delighted with McConnell’s performance.

“James [McConnell] on the six is just a joy to watch – the boy never played the position before we put him there and he throws his heart on the pitch to fill the role. These things are really good,” Klopp said.

McConnell is unlikely to play much of a part this season given the depth Liverpool have in the ranks. However, impressing in pre-season is a big thing for any young player.

Should there be injuries, then McConnell has done well to at least put himself in Klopp’s mind here.

Another top youngster emerging at Liverpool

Liverpool have had some good young players emerge in recent times and it looks like McConnell did his best today to show he was the next in line.

Fighting into the first-team at Liverpool is always going to be tough but when the manager includes you in pre-seaosn, it’s vital you impress.

McConnell seems to have done just that and Liverpool look like they’ve got another fine talent on their hands.