‘A joy’: Jude Bellingham absolutely loved one Tottenham player’s display at Bournemouth

James Maddison was one of the stars of the show again for Tottenham as they dispatched Bournemouth yesterday.

Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the season under Ange Postecoglou continued as Maddison and Kulusevski got the goals to see Spurs home in the end.

For Maddison, it was yet another performance to show just why Spurs signed him in the first place.

The former Leicester man took his goal well and is already proving to be quite the player in supporting the Tottenham forwards from midfield.

And over on Instagram, after Maddison had posted about the win, a certain Jude Bellingham was down in the comments loving what he saw from ‘Madders’.

Bellingham left a simple comment in response to Maddison, simply calling his performance ‘a joy’.

As we can see, a number of other players were in the comments as well, including Spurs teammates Pedro Porro and former Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson.

Indeed, it very much seems like Maddison is leaving his mark on football in general right now.

Maddison a star at Tottenham

With Harry Kane having left, there was always going to be room for someone to step up to the plate and James Maddison looks like he is the one doing it.

He has been outstanding for Spurs so far and looks every bit the player they knew and expected they were getting when they bought him.

Maddison will be key for Spurs this season. And if he carries on like this, he’ll be key for England too, lining up alongside the aforementioned Bellingham in the starting XI.